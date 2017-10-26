Duo like two new signings for the Stags

With midfielder Joel Byrom fit again and skipper Zander Diamond all but there too, manager Steve Evans said it was like having two brand new signings.

Byrom played 55 minutes of the midweek Checkatrade Trophy game at Notts County while central defender Diamond could also be ready for Saturday’s visit of Exeter City.

“We have had two new signings come into the building this week in Joel Byrom and Zander Diamond,” smiled Evans.

“Let’s be honest if the emergency window was open now and we’d gone into the market and signed those two, people would be buzzing.

“Zander is back in training today. He is like Joel Byrom, he’s had eight or nine days of intense training with the medical team on the grass. And you saw how quickly we expedited Joel into the team.

“If Zander comes through today and tomorrow with no ill effects the big fellow gives himself a chance of being involved at the weekend.”

However, fellow centre half David Mirfin is ruled out with his hamstring injury.

“He is likely to be ready for Shaw Lane next weekend, but chances are we’ll rest him over that period and bring him back the following week,” said Evans.