Early kick-offs for Magpies clashes

Once again Mansfield Town’s home and away fixtures against local rivals Notts County next season will both kick-off at 1pm, following police advice.

The Stags face the Magpies at One Call Stadium on Saturday, September 30 and make the short trip to Nottingham on Saturday, March 17.

Both matches were originally scheduled to kick-off at 3pm. Mansfield’s home match against Notts will also be an all-ticket affair for both sets of fans with further details to be announced in the coming months. Last October, Stags beat County 3-1 at home in October before playing out a 0-0 draw in January at Meadow Lane.