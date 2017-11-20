Evans amused at Stevenage comments on Saturday’s win

Steve Evans said he was amused to read opposite number Darren Sarll’s comments after Mansfield Town’s comfortable 1-0 home win over Stevenage on Saturday.

The Stags were in total control, creating a succession of chances against a Stevenage side who failed to register a single shot on target.

However, after the game Sarll told the media: “We did not deserve to lose this match, absolutely not,” and “We had most of the shots on goal and we were comfortable in the second half against a double budget side.”

Mansfield manager Evans smiled: “I must admit there’s not very often a surprise in football, but the last two Saturdays have surprised me.

“We went to Coventry last week where I thought we were excellent and we won, but the opposition manager said we were not very good and they were better. He said they’re the best team in the league – they may be in time.

“Then at the weekend I read quotes attributed to the gaffer down at Stevenage where they were by far the best team – but I think everyone who travelled up from Stevenage knows it was the complete opposite.

“You have to hit the target to score a goal haven’t you?

“For the first 10 minutes Stevenage were by far the better side. Then we won a couple of tackles and had some little triangles of play and, let’s be honest, we should have won it five or six nil.

“We didn’t take good chances that were made and I don’t think there is any doubt we had a perfectly good goal taken off us.”

He added: “Our performance was dominant – electric at times. Some of our attacking play was outstanding and we should have won more comfortably.

“It’s happened a few times, we just need that second and third goal to come at a period in the game when teams give you against you a little bit and confidence drains.”