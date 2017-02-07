Evans and Whiteman nominated for awards after fine January

A magnificent January for Mansfield Town sees boss Steve Evans among the four nominations for Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month and midfield loanee Ben Whiteman in the running for League Two Player of the Month.

Evans is already on course to maintain his astonishing promotion success rate just two months into the job at his new club.

Mansfield Town's Manager Steve Evans - Pic Chris Holloway

He has quickly instilled the all-action, passionate football he espouses into a team which gained 13 points from five games last month.

Evans is up against Marcus Bignot, who lifted Grimsby to the fringes of the play-offs with a haul of nine points from five games, Darren Ferguson, whose Doncaster Rovers won five out of five to go seven points clear, scoring three goals in all but one of their victories, and Paul Tisdale, whose Exeter stormed to a maximum 15 points from five games with a 15-2 goal differential.

For the Player of the Month, few in League Two knew Whiteman’s name two months ago.

But the gifted 20-year-old Shefield United loanee ignited Mansfield’s promotion charge in January with his skill, passing ability and two unerring strikes against Crewe and Leyton Orient.

Fellow nominees are Doncaster Rovers target man John Marquis, scoring six goals in five games, veteran Morecambe keeper Barry Roche, who conceded just two goals, and Stags transfer target Ollie Watkins, of Exeter City, who netted twice and set up five, including a hat-trick of assists against Colchester.

The manager judging panel comprises former Ipswich Town manager George Burley, Sky Sports’ EFL League expert Don Goodman; EFL marketing director Drew Barrand, League Managers’ Association Director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet football trading manager Paul Lowery.

The player judging panel comprises Don Goodman, Olaf Dixon and Paul Lowery.

All winners will be announced on Friday.