Evans backs Thomas to thrive at Boston - and fight for a Stags shirt on his return

Steve Evans has backed Jack Thomas to fight for a Mansfield Town shirt when the midfielder returns to the One Call Stadium following a month’s loan at Boston United.

Mansfield Woodhouse born Thomas will link up with ex-Stags boss Adam Murray at Boston having found first team opportunities hard to come by this season under Evans.

Thomas’ only appearance this season came in the 3-1 defeat to Lincoln City in the EFL Trophy and Evans wants the 21-year-old to gain match minutes after linking up with the National League North outfit.

“Jack is a young man who I really believe has a future here,” said Evans. “He is going to a good club, without doubt the biggest in their league and he is going to get some football under a manager he knows well.

“We wanted him to get much needed game time towards the end of last season [at Barrow] but he was let down versus what was told him. Jack is a local lad. He is a great lad and we want him to excel and come back here to really fight for a shirt.”