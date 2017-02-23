Evans expecting to be in Stags’ dug-out on Saturday

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans is confident he will be on the bench for Saturday’s visit of Newport County and is hoping assistant Paul Raynor will be alongside him too.

Raynor was sent to the stand during the home draw with Accrington and Evans suffered the same fate at Grimbsy last weekend.

Both have now had letters from the FA asking them to explain themselves and, depending on how the FA view their answers, both, one of them, or neither could end up with a touchline ban.

However, Evans said: “I don’t know the actual timescale on Paul’s like I do mine.

“Certainly the timescales I’ve got, I will be out there on Saturday and I assume Paul will be with me unless he has a different timescale.

“We’ve both had our letters and we both have to answer to them. That’s the FA way.

“We have been given time to respond so we will just go from there.”

Were they to suffer a touchline ban, Evans said it would have no effect on his players as he can do little once the game kicks-off.

“There’s been many times I’ve not been on the pitch,” he said.

“There’s many times I’ve not been in the stadium. It doesn’t affect us.

“What we bring is our preparation Monday to Friday. “On a Saturday when they cross that line 99.5 per cent of that is the players, as Jurgen Klopp said but he stole it from me!”