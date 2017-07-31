Evans gives Stags transfer deals 24 hours to be completed

With no further news on his two possible signings, Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans today gave both deals 24 hours to be completed if they are to figure in Saturday’s League Two opener at Crewe.

Evans revealed on Saturday that he was in the market to buy a goalscorer and wanted the other play, believed to be a midfielder, on loan.

However, he said this afternoon: “I will be having an update with the chief executive later but, as of this morning, there was nothing further than what I reported at the weekend.

“We are trying to do something and we’ll know very quickly now if we can. We will know within the next 24 hours.

“The first thing would be that any offer we make has to be accepted and then get permission to talk. That has got a little chain behind it. We really need to be doing something by tomorrow.”