Evans happy with home draw

Steve Evans got his wish this morning as Mansfield Town were drawn at home in the Checkatrade Trophy quarter-finals.

The Mansfield Town boss said he would be happy to land any draw at the One Call Stadium and was delighted to see his side drawn at home to League Two rivals Wycombe Wanderers four days before the Chairboys’ big FA Cup tie at Tottenham Hotspur.

“We are pleased to be at home, but it is going to be tough – they are having another good season,” he said.

“They have a manager I know particularly well. I helped him when I was at Leeds United on international week as I took a team down there to help with some revenue.

“They have a good chairman down there, a great manager in Gareth (Ainsworth) and his family, who we got to know, and I am looking forward to seeing him here.

“It will be a blood and thunder game for them here a few days before they go to White Hart Lane.

“They are going to have to be ready for two types of games. It will be very physical at the One Call Stadium against us and then probably a more technical game when they go to White Hart Lane.

“We are looking forward to seeing them and it will come along quick enough, but we have to put it to the back of our minds and quite rightly focus on a big derby on Saturday.”

Stags said this afternoon that admission prices for the Wycombe match at One Call Stadium will be £10 adults and £5 concessions. Tickets can be bought for the trophy tie online, www.stagstickets.co.uk, via telephone 01623 482482 or in person at the Stags’ ticket office. Concessions are supporters aged 17 and under as well as senior citizens aged 60 or over.

Only the Ian Greaves Upper and Lower tier will be open for Stags’ fans. The Quarry Lane Stand will be closed.