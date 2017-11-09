Evans ponders changes after reserves’ five star show

A five star showing from Mansfield Town’s reserves at York City in midweek has put several players in boss Steve Evans’ thoughts for Saturday’s trip to Coventry City.

Braces from Jimmy Spencer and Calum Butcher plus a goal from Hayden White sealed the 5-0 success.

The first team successfully negotiated their tricky FA Cup tie at minnows Shaw Lane last weekend, but Evans was not completely happy with the overall performance and admitted he may tweak his side for the Stags’ first ever trip to the Ricoh Area on Saturday.

“I have watched back some of the footage from York and there were some really good performances,” said Evans.

“Jimmy scored a couple, Calum got a couple, Will Atkinson was terrific, Paul Digby was, Rhys Bennett was, Bobby Olejnik was – there were a lot of plusses.

“Also Hayden was back to more like the Hayden White we know and love and we have some really good options for the weekend.”

Evans added: “We pride ourselves on saying performances push you in the team. You don’t get in my team by coming in my office and having a cup of coffee.

“The lads were very professional against a young York side and it could have been double the score.

“I think there is every chance we’ll see one or two of them – maybe more – on Saturday.

“Some of those lads have put themselves in the frame and we’ll pick the best we can to do a good job against what is an outstanding Coventry side.

“I have an idea of my starting XI but I’ve never been an autocrat here, I am democratic. I take other people’s thoughts into consideration before I pick the team.

“Sometimes when you’re looking for answers, they come from other people.”