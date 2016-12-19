Evans stays tight-lipped on ‘new signings’

Manager Steve Evans says two new players have agreed deals to join Mansfield Town in January - but won’t yet be revealing who they are.

The transfer window reopens on January 1 and Evans is keen to bolster the Stags squad after an indifferent run of results that has seen them fail to win a league game since the Scotsman’s first two victorious matches in charge.

And speaking after the 2-0 defeat to Exeter on Saturday, Evans says that while the new faces may not be costing the club huge amounts of money, he is confident they will make a big difference.

He said: “We’re going to sign some players. I’m not saying we’re going to get every one of them right but we’ll do everything we can to try and make sure that they’re right.

“They’re not what I’d call marquee or big-named signings because the club doesn’t have that kind of budget and it’s not what this project is about.

“When I was at Rotherham there wasn’t what you’d call a ‘marquee signing’ at the whole club and we still got promotion.

“It’s about bringing in players we think can improve the team significantly.

“They won’t all come in and produce the kind of performance levels that we’ve seen them operate at but there’s a fair chance they’ll come in and improve us as a team.”

If the new faces are announced on January 1, they could make their debuts in the match at Blackpool the following day.

Before that, the Stags host Morecambe on Boxing Day and Doncaster on New Year’s Eve.