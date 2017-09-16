Evans thrilled to get three points at Lincoln

Steve Evans was a satisfied man as Mansfield Town secured their first away win of the season on Saturday.

They beat local rivals Lincoln City 1-0 at Sincil Bank, Danny Rose with the winner just three minutes after coming on as substitute.

And Evans was full of praise for his squad as they overcame one of their toughest challenges yet this season.

He said: “There was nothing in the game but we’ve come and won at a really tough place to get a result.

“I thought the only piece of real quality in the game saw us get the goal with Hayden’s brilliant run down the right and Danny’s superb header.

“If you want to get a result against Lincoln you have to be as physical as them and, as with Wycombe in the week, we’ve again matched an aggressive side and got points from it.”

Evans says Rose’s introduction was planned with a view to the striker netting the winner.

He said: “I told Danny before the game, in front of the whole team, that he’d be brought on to get us a goal when we most needed it and he did just that.

“He knows the quality of the competition he’s up against for a place in the team and has to be patient.”

Evans also paid tribute to the Stags fans who travelled in great numbers to Lincolnshire.

He said: “The fans were and have been magnificent. We’ve come here to a great city that has a great football club and the atmosphere was fantastic at times.

“I think Lincoln will be in the top six come the end of the season so it’s great to win here.”