Evans will cap Stags squad at 22

Manager Steve Evans wants to keep his Mansfield Town squad down to a lean and hungry 22 players maximum.

So as new players come in during the January window, others will be shown the door.

“You have to manage and control budgets with your chairman and chief executive,” he said.

“People have seen four players come in and they’ve thought we were the busiest club going. But we have seen four players leave. “We have to balance it. We have a small squad compared to some others in the league.

“Our genuine first team squad here is about 20/21 players. We don’t want 24/25 players as, if everyone is fit, it becomes too many players not playing and too many little eggs in your basket not happy.

“We will just keep it nice and focused, a 21/22-man squad maximum.

“So if two or three more are coming in, and that may be the plan in January, then two or three may have to go.”

Evans has two bids in to buy new players, but is also scouring the loan market.

“We have certainly been making enquiries and asking the questions,” he said.

“What people will do is look at their squad and what they are going to do. We are very, very hopeful we will have two or three new faces in the next seven to 10 days, certainly by the end of the month.

“Then we will let the squad settle and see where it goes.”

Evans believes he may be able to pull a late rabbit out the hat just as the window closes.

“What I have always known as a manager is that the day before deadline day – which is always a special time – people become available to you that you never thought,” he said.

“So Mrs Radford, please note, John Radford is not allowed to go on holiday on deadline day.

“Supporters should realise I have had the most wonderful support from the chairman and chief executive.

“They probably ring me more than I ring them now, they are so eager to find out what is going on. They want to make things happen.

“It is unusual in football that you’ve got a chairman and chief executive want to spend some money to improve their team.”