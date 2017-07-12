Everton complete Stags’ Checkatrade Trophy group

Premier League Everton’s U23s will complete Mansfield Town’s Checkatrade Trophy group opposition following today’s draw.

Last week, Stags were drawn in Group G with fellow League Two sides Lincoln City and Notts County.

Now it has been confirmed the Toffees, high in the news this week after re-signing Wayne Rooney, will send their next generation of stars to the One Call Stadium on the week commencing 6th November.

Stags will also play Lincoln at the One Call Stadium in the week commencing 28th August and travel to Notts County week commencing 2nd October

Confirmed fixture dates and kick-off times will be announced in due course.