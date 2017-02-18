Ex-Hucknall and Trinity winger Hawkridge tastes FA Cup glory

Former Hucknall Town winger Terry Hawkridge helped Vanarama National League leaders Lincoln City to a sensational 1-0 win at Premier League Burnley in the FA Cup fifth round tie at Turf Moor this afternoon.

Sean Raggett headed the unlikely winner for Lincoln in the 89th minute.

It was a massive stage for 26-year-old Nottingham-born Hawkridge, who played youth football for Barnsley and Tranmere Rovers before signing a one-year senior contract with Carlton Town in August 2008.

He was released a year later, after just two first team appearances.

In September 2010, Hawkridge returned to Carlton Town, after he was deemed surplus to requirements at Hucknall, before going on to play 37 times for Gainsborough Trinity.

In June 2013 he moved to Scunthope United for a small fee and, after loan spells with Mansfield Town and Lincoln City, he made the full time move to Sincil Bank.

Hawkridge played for 80 minutes of today’s tie before being replaced by Joe Ward as the Imps became the first non-League side to reach the quarter-finals since 1914.