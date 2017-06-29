Ex-Stag Smith stays at Alfreton

Former Mansfield Town and York City winger Adam Smith has re-signed for Alfreton Town for the 2017/18 campaign.

Smith suffered an injury-hit campaign last season and made just 12 appearances, scoring three goals.

Reds Boss John McDermott said: “On his day he is the best winger in the league.

“He has had problems with his knee but he has been passed fit for pre-season training and the fact he is available for us means we have three very very good wingers in the team now which gives us ammunition for the strikers.

“We’ll have to search very far to find better wingers and I had a good look a Adam on Saturday when we started training.

“He looks good and he needs a good few weeks in pre-season. He’s kept himself physically fit and once he has games he’ll have his confidence. He’s a excellent player to have within the squad.”