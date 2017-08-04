Ex Stags star Liam Lawrence signs for Rushall Olympic

Mansfield Town legend Liam Lawrence has signed for Northern Premier League side Rushall Olympic.

The former Republic of Irelend player made 136 appearance for Stags between 1999–2004 before signing for Sunderland.

Lawrence told the club’s official website: “I’m looking forward to the challenge. There are some talented young lads here and I want to help them to develop.

“I have known the manager for a number of years and we’ve had a few chats about me coming here over the summer, so I came along played against Walsall and liked what I saw.

“I don’t know too much about this level, to be honest, but I know that it will be physical and I’ll have to roll my sleeves and work hard, but I’m a football man and I just love playing the game.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to play with a smile on my face this season and help Rushall progress. I can’t wait to get started.”