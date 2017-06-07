Excitement builds as Stags eye up Championship tests

Stags chief executive Carolyn Radford believes the foundations laid over the summer give just cause for the positive vibes around the club.

Mansfield Town have been the early pace-setters in the transfer market, bringing in 11 new signings so far, as manager Steve Evans looks to rebuild a squad equipped to challenge in League Two.

And there was further excitement this week when the club announced Sheffield Wednesday as one of what they hope will be three Championship sides to visit the One Call Stadium this pre-season.

CEO Radford said: “We are very pleased to welcome Sheffield Wednesday to One Call Stadium in July. We will soon be in a position to announce two home pre-season friendlies against Championship opposition.

“In addition to our friendly against the Owls, these matches will provide good tests for our new-look squad and should be good spectacles for our supporters.”

The Owls went within a whisker of a Wembley date last month when they were beaten Championship play-off semi-finalists, going out on penalties to overall promotion grabbers Huddersfield Town.

Wednesday manager, Carlos Carvalhal, has secured two top six finishes and will be hoping it’s third time lucky next time out. They will visit Mansfield on Saturday 15th July (3pm kick off).

“There remains a palpable buzz around the club and the town right now following a number of outstanding player signings,” added Radford, who has been heavily involved in the contract negotiations.

“Everyone is very excited about the new season ahead. We know that there is a lot of hard work ahead of us, but we are pleased with the early foundations which are being laid.

“These are truly exciting times to be a Stags’ supporter.”

STAGS’ 2017/18 PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE SO FAR

July 15 - Sheffield Wednesday (H) 3pm kick off

July 18 - Stocksbridge Park Steels (A) 7.30pm kick off

July 21 - AFC Stamford (A) 7.30pm kick off

July 25 - Gainsborough Trinity (A) 7.30pm kick off

July 25 - Carlton Town v Stags XI (A) 7.30pm kick off

July 29 - Alfreton Town (A) 3pm kick off

August 1 - Rainworth Miners Welfare (A) 7.30pm kick off

Ticket prices and information yet to be announced.