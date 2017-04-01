Exeter boss Tisdale happy to steal the win

Exeter City boss Paul Tisdale admitted he would have been more than happy with a draw as his side stole a late win in today’s showdown with play-off rivals Mansfield Town.

Just as the Stags looked set for the win with six minutes to go, Ryan Harley levelled and then Rueben Reid won a controversial stoppage time penalty for a shock victory.

“It was a really competitive game,” said Tisdale.

“It was a rotten way to lose it and a great way to win it.

“If it had finished a draw we would both have been satisfied, but we will take the three points and move on.

“But let’s not be too pleased with ourselves. There are six games to go and there is a long way to go yet.

“There was no doubt they had the edge in the first half, they were really hard to handle, and we had the edge in the second half.

“There was a mixture of spirit and trying hard and also a know-how of where to stand, where to play, how to pass and where to go – we showed an abundance of that in the last 20 minutes.”

Tisdale added: “Matt Oakley was a masterclass. He changed the game. He changed the pattern. It was a good finish to the game from us.

“We will have terrible times. We will have exciting times. Today was an exciting time, but it is not worth getting carried away.”

Before Reid’s winner, Exeter keeper Christy Pym pulled off a crucial save to deny Ben Whiteman and Tisdale said: “It was a magnificent save by Christy Pym in injury time.

“I thought it had saved us a point, but it actually won us three.

“That was a big moment with two or three minutes to go.

“We have gone from what looked like a defeat to a win. That’s football for you and there will be more of those to come I am sure.”