FA CUP DRAW: Ex-boss Paul Cox or jinx side at home for Stags

Steve Evans (Manager) (L) of Mansfield Town during the FA Cup match between Shaw Lane AFC and Mansfield Town at Sheerien Park, Barnsley, England on 4 November 2017. Photo by Stephen Gaunt/PRiME Media Images
Mansfield Town could face a home tie with former boss Paul Cox’s Guiseley if the National League side can win their first round replay against Accrington Stanley.

The sides replay at Stanley tomorrow after Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Guiseley’s Nethermoor Park with the winners set to travel to One Call Stadium next month following tonight’s draw.

If Stanley prevail against the ambitious non-Leaguers tomorrow it means the Stags will be up against their jinx side of recent seasons.

Mansfield’s 2-1 defeat at Accrington in August was the 12th game in a row they have failed to win against a Stanley side currently flying high in second place in League Two with Stags back in 14th.

Mansfield progressed to round two thanks to overcoming last Saturday’s potential banana skin with a 3-1 win at Northern Premier League club Shaw Lane, thanks to a second half Danny Rose double.

The second round ties will be played over the weekend of 2nd December.

FULL DRAW

Coventry City v Boreham Wood

Chorley or Fleetwood v Hereford

Forest Green v Exeter City

Notts Co v Oxford City

Gillingham v Carlisle Utd

AFC Fylde v Wigan Athletic

Blackburn Rovers v Crewe Alexandra

Bradford City v Plymouth Argyle

Gateshead v Luton Town

Mansfield Town v Guiseley or Accrington Stanley

Stevenage v Swindon Town

AFC Wimbledon v Charlton Athletic

Slough Town v Rochdale

Doncaster Rovers v Northampton or Scunthorpe

Shrewsbury v Morecambe

Port Vale v Yeovil Town

Wycombe v Leatherhead or Billericay

Newport Co v Cambridge Utd

MK Dons v Maidstone United

Woking or Bury v Tranmere or Peterborough