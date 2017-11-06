FA CUP DRAW: Ex-boss Paul Cox or jinx side at home for Stags

Mansfield Town could face a home tie with former boss Paul Cox’s Guiseley if the National League side can win their first round replay against Accrington Stanley.
The sides replay at Stanley tomorrow after Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Guiseley’s Nethermoor Park with the winners set to travel to One Call Stadium next month following tonight’s draw.
If Stanley prevail against the ambitious non-Leaguers tomorrow it means the Stags will be up against their jinx side of recent seasons.
Mansfield’s 2-1 defeat at Accrington in August was the 12th game in a row they have failed to win against a Stanley side currently flying high in second place in League Two with Stags back in 14th.
Mansfield progressed to round two thanks to overcoming last Saturday’s potential banana skin with a 3-1 win at Northern Premier League club Shaw Lane, thanks to a second half Danny Rose double.
The second round ties will be played over the weekend of 2nd December.
FULL DRAW
Coventry City v Boreham Wood
Chorley or Fleetwood v Hereford
Forest Green v Exeter City
Notts Co v Oxford City
Gillingham v Carlisle Utd
AFC Fylde v Wigan Athletic
Blackburn Rovers v Crewe Alexandra
Bradford City v Plymouth Argyle
Gateshead v Luton Town
Mansfield Town v Guiseley or Accrington Stanley
Stevenage v Swindon Town
AFC Wimbledon v Charlton Athletic
Slough Town v Rochdale
Doncaster Rovers v Northampton or Scunthorpe
Shrewsbury v Morecambe
Port Vale v Yeovil Town
Wycombe v Leatherhead or Billericay
Newport Co v Cambridge Utd
MK Dons v Maidstone United
Woking or Bury v Tranmere or Peterborough
