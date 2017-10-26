FACEBOOK LIVE: All the latest news from Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans met the media this morning for his press conference ahead of Saturday’s home game with Exeter City.

Here, Chad sports editor John Lomas recounts the main points via a Facebook Live broadcast from the ground directly after the conference.

Evans talks about the win at Notts County, Jack Thomas’ future, the fitness of Zander Diamond and David Mirfin, how the Checkatrade Trophy has been devalued and his thoughts on team selection for Saturday.