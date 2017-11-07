Search

FACEBOOK LIVE: All the very latest Stags news

Steve Evans (Manager) of Mansfield Town during the FA Cup match between Shaw Lane AFC and Mansfield Town at Sheerien Park, Barnsley, England on 4 November 2017. Photo by Stephen Gaunt/PRiME Media Images
Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans today spoke about the club’s FA Cup draw when he met the media for their regular press conference.

He looked back on the Shaw Lane win and ahead to Coventry City at the weekend.

He also spoke about the interest in goal ace Danny Rose, January transfer window shopping, injuries, and the reserve game at York.

Here, Chad sports editor John Lomas reflects on the main pointsvia Facebook Live from the ground