FACEBOOK LIVE: All the very latest Stags news

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans today spoke about the club’s FA Cup draw when he met the media for their regular press conference.
He looked back on the Shaw Lane win and ahead to Coventry City at the weekend.
He also spoke about the interest in goal ace Danny Rose, January transfer window shopping, injuries, and the reserve game at York.
Here, Chad sports editor John Lomas reflects on the main pointsvia Facebook Live from the ground
