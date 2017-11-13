FACEBOOK LIVE: Latest Stags news from Steve Evans press conference

A happy Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans staged his weekly Monday press conference today in the wake of Saturday’s glorious win at Coventry City.

He looked back on that, thanking the 1,500 away fans for their incredible support, and looked forward to tomorrow’s reserve clash with Notts County.

He also spoke about how he will cope without suspended top scorer Danny Rose against Stevenage on Saturday and gave the latest news on injuries.

On this special report via Facebook Live from the ground, Chad sports editor John Lomas recaps the main points straight after the conference.