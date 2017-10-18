FANS’ GALLERY: Are you pictured in our gallery from Barnet v Stags

A following of 223 Mansfield Town supporters saw their side draw 1-1 at Barnet last night.

It seemed their long midweek journey had yielded the full three points thanks to Kane Hemmings’ first goal for the club until ex-Stag Shaq Coulthirst struck on 85 minutes for the Bees.

Barnet vs Mansfield Town - Mansfield Town fans at The Hive Stadium, Barnet - Pic By James Williamson

Here are a selection of pictures of the Stags fans there taken by James Williamson – can you spot yourself or someone you know at the Hive?