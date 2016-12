Mansfield Town fans returned from the long journey to Exeter disappointed after a 2-0 defeat.

Stags put in a poor first half, before improving in the second 45 minutes as the Grecians took all the points.

Mansfield Town fans at Exeter City AFC - Pic Chris Holloway

Match photographer Chris Holloway captured these images of the loyal Stags faithful.

