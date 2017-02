Mansfield Town’s fans were left buzzing at The Hive on Saturday as their side came home with the honey following a 2-0 win over play-off rivals Barnet.

Another fine strike by Ben Whiteman and a penalty by Shaq Coulthirst did the damage – and the Bees had no reply.

Mansfield Town fans at Barnet - Photo by Chris Holloway

Here are a selection of pictures of almost 400 Stags fans who made the trip – can you spot yourself or anyone you know?