FANS GALLERY: Stags supporters’ picture slideshow from an emotional night at the One Call Stadium

Mansfield Town fans will have woken this morning hoarse-voiced and exhausted after the emotional rollercoaster of a 4-4 home draw with Accrington Stanley last night.

Here are a selection of pictures from the stands last night by photographer Anne Shelley. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

Mansfield v Accrington Stanley. Ian Greaves Stand fans in fine voice.

The game attracted a crowd of 3,226 on Valentine’s Day with just 58 coming from Accrington.

Stags fans buying tickets last night were also given a free one for the next home game against Newport County on Saturday week.