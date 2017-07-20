FANS GALLERY: Stags v Middlesbrough

Mansfield Town supporters are pictured last night enjoying a superb 2-2 home draw with Championship side Middlesbrough in the club’s latest pre-season friendly at the One Call Stadium.
There was plenty to get them on their edge of their seats in a thriling first half which saw Boro have to fight back from 2-0 behind before the pace dropped after the break.
Click HERE to read the match report
Click HERE to read assistant boss Paul Raynor’s views on the game
Pictures by James Williamson
Almost Done!
Registering with Hucknall Dispatch means you're ok with our terms and conditions.