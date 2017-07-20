FANS GALLERY: Stags v Middlesbrough

Have your say

Mansfield Town supporters are pictured last night enjoying a superb 2-2 home draw with Championship side Middlesbrough in the club’s latest pre-season friendly at the One Call Stadium.

There was plenty to get them on their edge of their seats in a thriling first half which saw Boro have to fight back from 2-0 behind before the pace dropped after the break.

Mansfield Town vs Middlesborough - Mansfield fans at the game against Middlesborough - Pic By James Williamson

Pictures by James Williamson