Fans meet new-look squad at Stags’ Open Day

Mansfield Town supporters got the chance to meet the club’s new-look squad and watch them in a training session at the club’s popular annual Open Day on Sunday.

A day after the home defeat by Nottingham Forest in the latest pre-season friendly, the Stags players were out on the training pitch next to the One Call Stadium being put through their paces.

Players training

Afterwards they posed for photos with fans and signed autographs on what was a hugely enjoyable day for supporters.

Stags are back in action tomorrow (Tuesday) with boss Steve Evans sending sides to Gainsborough and Matlock for friendlies.

Alex Brown, 11, Amelia Lamb, 6 and Jayden Richards, 12, with manager, Steve Evans