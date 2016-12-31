Ferguson accuses Stags star Green of head-butt

Angry Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Ferguson claimed Mansfield Town goal hero Matt Green should have been red-carded before he found the net in today’s 1-1 draw at the One Call Stadium.

Liam Mandeville wiped out Green’s opener with a 77th minute penalty equaliser, but Ferguson said: “The boy Green shouldn’t be on the pitch.

“He has head-butted Andy Butler. It is an absolute disgrace what he has done.

“The linesman has seen it and still not sent him (Green) off. They have to look at that, there was no call for it – and he has scored their goal.

“But I only have to focus on our performance.”

He added: “The players knows more than one or two didn’t get to the standards they have recently. But you get that and when you do you have to dig in, and today we dug in and managed to get a point.

“The way the game went I suppose a point was not a bad result.

“We have had two tough away games in a week, local derbies, so four points is not a bad return.

“Our best period in the game was just after they went ahead. But it was not a performance I really enjoyed.

“We had to change our shape to make a difference and we shouldn’t have had to. Players need to adapt when teams match us up.

“They weren’t good enough on the ball, didn’t move the ball quickly enough and allowed them to get in too many tackles, which lifted the home crowd.

“Mansfield treated this as a cup final and we didn’t deal with that, although my two centre halves were outstanding, very very good.

“Mansfield didn’t cause us real problems but we just didn’t get control of the game until they went ahead. “After that I felt we would go on and win it and we were pretty unfortunate not to with Tommy’s (Rowe) header.”