First half goals rush sees Hucknall home

A flurry of first half goals was enough to see Hucknall Town claim a well-deserved 3-0 win at home to Teversal Reserves on Saturday.

A Joe Ashurst double either side of a Jordan Phillips goal saw Hucknall Town claim their sixth win of the season and move into third place in the Central Midlands League South.

Bottom of the table Teversal kept the scoreline down to a minimum, but the final result flattered the away side.

Hucknall were the overwhelming favourites entering this game but that did not dissuade the travelling Teversal players as they started brightly.

An edgy start from the Yellows saw Teversal forward Brandon Clarke hit the bar as he got away from Ben Jones and tried to lob Mike Randall. His attempt had beaten everyone but the frame of the goal and Bradley Cox couldn’t control the rebound.

The amount of chances was very minimal in the opening 25 minutes as both teams tried to gain the upper hand.

However, a strong tackle from Hucknall midfielder Michael Banister caused himself and Teversal’s Cox to both come together leading to a talking to by the referee.

Almost immediately after the altercation, in the 27th minute, former Mansfield Town man Devante Reittie linked well with Josh Henry to whip in a cross which Phillips brought down with ease. The Yellows midfielder calmly placed his pass into the path of Ashurst who volleyed the ball into the bottom left corner.

Hucknall had drawn first blood and went in for the kill as four minutes later.

Shaun Smith was beginning to bully the travelling defence and set up Banister for an open goal. The chance went begging but Smith controlled the cross that was put back in and unselfishly set up Phillips whose shot was too powerful for Ellis to keep out.

The Yellows were still not done there as they went to finish the game off before half-time - and the 35th minute saw the nicest piece of play in the entire game.

Teversal attempted to counter the Hucknall onslaught but Sam Hawkins hit an inch-perfect interception and laid the ball to the in-form Ashurst.

The No.11 played a nice one-two on the edge of the box to get around one of the Teversal defenders.

There was still work to be done as three red shirts were between Ashurst and the goal, but the forward staggered his shot and took it round all three players and emphatically placed the ball in the bottom left corner.

Hucknall could have extended their lead even further before the half-time whistle but a trio of goals is what they had to show for their efforts at the break.

The second half was largely uneventful other than yet even more chances for the Yellows, which were all left begging to be finished.

Smith did find himself through on goal before being unfairly dragged down to the floor by Sam Lavelle. Smith and Lavelle came face to face in an ugly scene which resulted in the majority of both teams getting involved to break up. Both players were cautioned with yellows and the match resumed.

Despite the lack of goals in the second half, Hucknall’s attacking intent was ever-present and could not be criticised.

The best chance came right in the final five minutes of the match with substitute Mitchell Slawson striking the bar from long range.

This was a deserved win for Hucknall which keeps them within touching distance with the pack at the top of the league.

HUCKNALL: Randall 8, Henry 7, Jenkins 6, Leak 6, Jones 7, Hawkins 6, Phillips 8, Banister 6 (Mitchell Slawson 6), Smith 7, Riettie 6, Ashurst 9. Subs not used: Hubbard, Pitt, Crawford, Danso.