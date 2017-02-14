First Stags start for MacDonald against bogey side Stanley

Alex MacDonald was given a full debut tonight as Mansfield Town tried to finally end their poor run against bogey club Accrington Stanley at the One Call Stadium.

The winger, who signed in last month’s transfer window, made a big impact in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Hartlepool United, scoring one and making one after coming on as a substitute.

His inclusion in place of Alfie Potter was the only change tonight as Stags aimed for a ninth League game unbeaten.

They have failed to beat struggling Stanley in their last 11 meetings with the last victory way back in 1961 before the club was reborn into its current guise.

Young midfielder Lewis Collins was added to the bench with James Baxendale missing out with illness.

STAGS: Kean; White, Bennett, Pearce, Benning; Lee Collins; Whiteman, Byrom, MacDonald; Coulthirst, Rose. Subs: Shearer, Potter, Green, Arquin, Hamilton, McGuire, Lewis Collins.

ACCRINGTON: Rodak, Pearson, Hughes, Beckles, Clark, Brown, McCartan, McConville, Conneely, Kee, Donacien. Subs: Chapman, Davies, Husin, Boco, Clare, Edwards, Rodgers.

REFEREE: Mark Heywood of West Yorkshire.