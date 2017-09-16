First taste of Lincoln derby has Stags stopper licking his lips

Mansfield Town goalkeeper Conrad Logan is looking forward to his first taste of a local derby at Lincoln City on Saturday.

“We saw in the cup game they brought a big following and I am sure we’ll take a big following there on Saturday,” said the Irish stopper, who knows all about white hot atmospheres after being Hibs’ hero against Rangers in the Scottish Cup final in 2016.

“They have been getting big crowds and it will be a great atmosphere.

“If you can’t get yourself up for local derbies then there’s something wrong with you.”

As National League champions Lincoln have begun the new season on a roll.

“They have come up with a winning mentality from last season when they did so well,” he said.

“They are a good team and they have signed some good players.

“It will be tough – we’re under no illusions about that.

“There is no reason why we can’t go there and actually win the game. Hopefully we can do the business.

“It’s early in the season and as long as we keep building on what we’ve got then we’ll be fine.”