Football rumours: Ozil wants Arsenal assurances, PSG in for Premier League ace and was there a FA Cup snub from the top teams?

Arsenal deny club record £55million transfer offer for Torino sensation Andrea Belotti CLICK HERE (Mirror)

Eric Bailly says he ‘hopes’ to play alongside Victor Lindelof at Manchester United CLICK HERE (Mirror)

Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona: Lionel Messi grabs a last-gasp point for Luis Enrique’s side as Catalan giants fall further behind Real Madrid in La Liga title race CLICK HERE (Daily Mail)

Mesut Ozil: ‘I want to know Arsene Wenger’s future before I sign a new contract at Arsenal - it’s down to them’ CLICK HERE (Daily Mail)

Arsenal transfer news: Paris Saint-Germain preparing £60million summer bid for Gunners striker Alexis Sanchez CLICK HERE (The Sun)

Premier League clubs showed what they thought of the FA Cup this weekend by leaving nearly £800million of talent on the bench, with the top six leaving out £521million CLICK HERE (The Sun)