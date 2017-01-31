Former Stags striker Palmer on the move to Luton

Former Mansfield Town striker Ollie Palmer today moved to League Two rivals Luton Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old who left the Stags for Grimsby Town under boss Adam Murray, was booed at the One Call Stadium last Saturday when he came on as a substitute for Leyton Orient and now faces another trip to Mansfield in April after his deadline day switch.

“We are really happy with the strike force we’ve got now, and Ollie will only enhance that,” said Luton boss Nathan Jones.

“We felt we needed something different, so we earmarked Ollie.

“He’s a player we’ve liked for a long time and our focus has often been on him in the build-up to our games against Orient.

“He’s done well against us in the games too, so when the chance came up to get him in, we took it.

“With his size, he’ll give us a different option in terms of physicality.

“We have a lot of pace and ability to get in off defenders’ shoulders, but we felt we needed more of an authentic target man to play up there.

“He’s a great lad and has shown a real desire to come here and play a part in what we all hope will be a successful end to the season.”