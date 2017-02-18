Four ex-Stags help Lincoln to FA Cup giantkilling

Four former Mansfield Town players helped Vanarama National League leaders Lincoln City to a sensational 1-0 win at Premier League Burnley in the FA Cup fifth round tie at Turf Moor this afternoon.

Big striker Matt Rhead was heavily involved throughout, his bulk causing all sorts of problems for the home defence.

He was involved in several clashes with ‘bad boy’ Joey Barton and was incensed by one second half incident where Barton appeared to stamp on his foot and then brush his head against Rhead’s outstretched arm and fall to the ground.

The Lincoln team also included Nathan Arnold, who came through Stags’ youth team to play 104 times for the first team between 2005 and 2009 and almost signed for them again a few years later.

Former Stags defender Lee Beevers missed out on the big game with injury, but former Stags loanees, winger Terry Hawridge and defender Luke Waterfall, both played as the Imps became the first non-League side to reach the quarter-finals since 1914 with Sean Raggett heading the unlikely winner in the 89th minute.