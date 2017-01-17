Fringe players stake claims as Stags reserves beat Notts

Several players did their chances of a first team recall no harm as they helped a strong Mansfield Town Reserves side to a 2-1 Central League Cup win over neighbours Notts County at Rainworth MW’s Kirklington Road this afternoon.

Stags boss Steve Evans had promised he would turn out a strong side containing plenty of first team names and, in the end, Louis Danquah and Keiran Harrison were the only youngsters in a very strong line-up.

Midfield pair James Baxendale and Jack Thomas both did very well, Thomas looking particularly sharp after the break, while strikers Pat Hoban and Danny Rose were industrious up top with Danny Rose opening the scoring.

Kevan Hurst added the second with a superb free kick.

Of the rest, Jamie McGuire looked assured at centre-half, Ashley Hemmings impressed at times, but drifted in and out, Mitch Rose battled away at right back, and keeper Scott Shearer had nothing to do on the day.

The Stags made a powerful start, which was rewarded by two quick goals inside five minutes.

On four minutes, Rose tucked home a low drive from the edge of the penalty area.

Then on nine minutes the same player earned the Stags a free kick 25 yards out and Hurst curled home a superb effort from the dead ball into the top corner.

Mike Whitlow’s side continued to dominate possession, and were on cruise control by the interval.

But Notts were back into the game on 66 minutes, as a free kick from near the far touchline found Sam Osborne unmarked to tap in past Shearer.

STAGS RESERVES: Shearer, M. Rose, Harrison, McGuire, Danquah, Hemmings, Baxendale (Law 82), Hurst, Thomas, Hoban (T. Blake 70), D. Rose (Hakeem 70). Subs not used: Wilson, Slone.

NOTTS RESERVES: Hall, Wildin, Dunn, Brownhill, Richards, Dearle (Corbain HT), Osbourne, Howes, Gibson (Campbell 80), McMillan, Clayton-Naute. Subs not used: Gibbons, Towers, Ebanks.