Graham Westley knows Mansfield Town will be looking for a big reaction

Newport boss Graham Westley expects his side to face a Mansfield Town side eager to put things right.

Stags dropped out of the play-off-places after they were beaten 3-0 at Grimsby Town last Saturday and Colchester beat Wycombe in midweek.

But Westley expects his basement boys to face a tough afternoon against Steve Evans’ fast-improving side.

“They’ve got some good quality within their ranks and they’ve had a good reaction under Steve and they’ll be a tough nut to crack,” he said.

“We’ve seen in the Accrington game the other week, which ended 4-4, that they can score goals.

“They’ve obviously conceded goals in that game and they come into this game on the back of a defeat but we know that isn’t always a positive thing [for us].

“We saw Grimsby really grind away at us and knuckle down having been beaten 5-0 by Crewe.

“So the game that precedes the one you’re about to play isn’t necessarily an indicator of what you’re going to play against.

“I’m sure they’ll want to have a positive reaction and I know they were doing some 11 v 11 on the training ground this week just to shake things up and try “to get themselves in order.

“They’ll be determined I’m sure to have a good reaction in front of their home fans.”

Westley was also full of praise for the record of the Mansfield boss as he continues to transform Mansfield into genuine promotion candidates.

“They’ve had a really good reaction under an experienced manager who knows the game,” he added.

“He’s spent good money to bring good quality players in.

“I signed Coulthirst when I was at Peterborough last year – we paid good money for him because he’s a really top player – and Shaq is one of a number he’s brought in

“The thing I know about Steve Evans, put everything else to one side, is that he’s a tough competitor – he really is.

“I’ve managed against him in League One, League Two and the Conference and one thing you’ve got to say about him is that he wins promotions.

“He’s got a track record of success, however he goes about it, however he does things.

“Ferguson does it differently from Mourinho, Mourinho does it different from Wenger, Wenger does it differently from the next man.

“But they’ve all won things and Steve wins things.

“You can’t underestimate anybody who’s put trophies on the table.

“Steve’s alright. Everyone gets their name and their reputation but then you sit down and meet the person and you realise that everyone’s human.

“Reputations are just that – get to know the individual. I’ve always got on alright with Steve.”

The struggling Welshman have won just one of their last 10 matches and are currently six points adrift from safety.