Graves closing in on his ‘settled’ Hucknall squad

Andy Graves has only a couple more additions to make to his Hucknall Town squad before he settles on the group that will start the season.

Graves cast his eye over a number of trialists in a reserve team friendly on Monday night and is targetting a striker and a midfielder to complete his side.

The manager revealed that a pair of kids who featured in Monday did enough to earn places at the club in a 3-2 victory.

Real United were due to be the opponents but couldn’t make the fixture and Bridgford United stepped in to provide the opposition.

“We didn’t play any first teamers against Bridgford United but we played reserves looking to step up into the first team and had a lot of trialists,” he said of the duo, previously at Basford United.

“The first half was patchy because they hadn’t played before and they went 2-0 down but the second half was good, they came back to win 3-2.

“There were some good performances, especially from two youngsters who had never played senior football until the other night.

“One of them scored and the other did really well.

“They’re going to join us, they did well.”

Graves is happy with the squad he’s assembled thus far, but wants to top it all off with two more signings.

He said: “I’m more or less settled.

“We have Elliot Pitt back this season, which helps, and and I’m happy with the defence

“I’ve said it before, I’m hoping I’ll have one more striker, the one that has been training with us.

“Obviously he’s being looked at by other clubs but I’m hopeful he’ll commit to us.

“If he signs I’ll be very pleased, I’m not getting carried away or naming him yet.

“We may look for maybe one more, a midfielder.

“We’ve talked to a couple but we’re going to get priced out at this level but that’s the way it is, some people put all their eggs in one basket.”

Graves men were due to take on Coalville Town on Thursday night in the first friendly for the first team players.

Next Tuesday they’ll host AFC Mansfield and have games against aRoyal Lancers XI, Carlton Town, Horncastle Town, Bilborough Town and Redcar Town lined up after that.

Graves is happy with the way his players have conducted themselves so far in pre-season.

“We’re looking very fit in pre-season training.

“I’m very pleased with the fitness and commitment so far,” he added.