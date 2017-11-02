Graves: ‘We were mugged in the cup’

Hucknall Town boss Andy Graves felt like his side were “mugged” after their Central Midlands League Cup defeat to Sherwood Colliery on Wednesday night.

The Yellows had gone close on several occasions only for the woodwork, a covering defender and some top goalkeeping preventing them from getting the goals their performance deserved.

Joe Ashurst had put Hucknall in front before Jobe Shaw equalised on 79 and Ewan Robson got what proved to be the winner six minutes later to send Sherwood through.

Graves said: “We hit the post twice, cross bar once and had one cleared off the line. They’re keeper made a couple of really good saves and we did get a goal.

“My keeper made a good point-blank save. We gave away a needless corner with 12 minutes to go, which we put out for another corner and they scored from the next one.

“I was a bit cross about that. The player responsible held his hands up. They’d not really threatened us. It’s a bit disappointing really but apart from the woodwork we would have been comfortable.”

And added: “I can’t fault the performance. It was like the match we had at their place in the league. We dominated the first half and couldn’t take our chances. We were creative but maybe we didn’t take our chances.

“That’s a big plus for us, we’re creating chances and hopefully we’ve kept our powder dry for when we play them in the league.

“We felt like we were mugged.”

It came days after a 2-0 win in the league over Hilton Harriers. Jamie Crawford opened the scoring on the hour-mark before Joe Atkinson doubled the home side’s lead four minutes later.

“The win was more important for us because it was in the league,” said Graves. “It was a game that we were perfectly comfortable in. We won and I was happy with that.”