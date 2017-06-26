Green and Palmer join ex-Stags at Lincoln City

Mansfield Town will come face to face with former striker Matt Green next season after he agreed a two-year deal to sign for League Two Rivals Lincoln City today.

Barely was the ink dry on that and the Imps announced they had signed a second former Stags striker in Ollie Palmer to add to ex-Mansfield hitman Matt Rhead, and make it seven former Stags players now in their ranks.

The 30-year-old Green was released by Stags boss Steve Evans at the end of last season, having scored 82 goals in two spells with the club.

Green became a club legend as he bagged 29 league goals as Mansfield won the Conference in 2012, and another 25 goals in their first season in the EFL which earned him a move to Championship club Birmingham City.

However, his dream move was ruined by injury and he found himself back with Mansfield, where he scored another 29 goals in his last two seasons.

Green was immediately linked with a move to Championship club Bolton Wanderers. But he has ended up at Sincil Bank with the National League champions.

Imps’ boss Danny Cowley said: “We’re delighted to be able to sign Matt. “It’s one we’ve been working really hard on behind the scenes to get over the line.

“We did really well to score 109 goals as a club last season, with our top scorer getting 14, so to be able to add Matt to that is massive.

“Technically he’s a really good footballer. The fact he’s already played with Matt Rhead and did so well together is good for us all.

“He can play up front in a pair of play or his own so he gives a bit of flexibility and versatility. He’s exactly the type of player we want to bring to the club.”

Soon after announcing Green, the Imps unveiled former Stags striker Palmer, who has joined them after spells at Leyton Orient and Luton Town.

The 6ft 5ins 25-year-old is a player the Cowley brothers have studied for a period of time after coming through the ranks at Woking.

“He’s a player that we’ve had our eye on for a long time, so he’s a boy we know well,” said Danny Cowley.

“Physically he’s unbelievable, he’s mobile, and has a desire to score goals.

“He gives us an alternative option and gives us the opportunity to switch formation too. He’ll be a great addition to the group.”

Greeen and Palmer’s arrival ups the number of ex-Stags at the club with Rhead, Luke Waterfall, Terry Hawkridge, Lee Beevers and Nathan Arnold already on the books.