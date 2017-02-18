Green back as Stags make two changes at Grimsby

Mansfield Town recalled top scorer Matt Green to the starting line-up for today’s trip to Grimsby Town.

He came into the forward line at the expense of Danny Rose.

The only other change came in midfield where Joel Byrom was left out for the first time since he signed last month with Alfie Potter taking his place.

Stags, expected to be backed by an army of over 1,000 fans, were looking for a 10th League game unbeaten.

The home side included ex-Stag Chris Clements, but Adi Yussuf, who also swapped clubs last month, was dropped to a bench that also former Mansfield midfield star included Craig Disley.

GRIMSBY: McKeown, Andrew, Collins, Gunning, Pearson, Mills, Bolarinwa, Clements, Jones, Osborne, Dyson. Subs: Davies, Disley, Boyce, Comley, Yussuf, Asante, Maxwell.

STAGS: Kean, White, Bennett, Pearce, Benning, Lee Collins, Whiteman, Potter, MacDonald, Green, Coulthirst. Subs: Shearer, McGuire, Lewis Collins, Byrom, Arquin, Rosse, Hamilton.