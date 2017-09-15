Green hopes to heap more misery on former club

Former Mansfield Town legend Matt Green returns from a one-game ban with hopes of inflicting more misery on his former club for Lincoln City on Saturday.

Green, along with fellow ex-Stags Ollie Palmer, netted as a substitute in last month’s 3-1 Checkatrade Trophy win at the One Call Stadium.

And he will further hope to prove Stags wrong for releasing him this summer when he lines up against them on Saturday.

However, Stags boss Steve Evans said: “We made a decision for the dressing room and squad, but Matt will always be well endeared to the Mansfield Town supporters – and so he should be.

“We just felt we needed something different. We needed a group totally focused on football and nothing else.

“If Matt plays on Saturday I am sure he’ll be trying his hardest. If he’s on the bench and coming on he will be doing the same.

“Off the pitch he is a smashing lad and I got on really well with him. It was a tough decision but managers have to make tough decisions.”