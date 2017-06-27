Grimsby kick-off moved for Stags

Mansfield Town’s home match against Grimsby Town will kick-off two hours earlier than scheduled, following police advice.

The Sky Bet League Two fixture, which will be played on Saturday, September 9 at One Call Stadium, was originally scheduled to kick-off at 3pm but will now commence at 1pm.

Meanwhile, Stags’ local derbies against Chesterfield will both kick-off at 1pm, it was announced yesterday.

Steve Evans’ men face the Spireites at One Call Stadium on Saturday, November 25 and will travel to Derbyshire on Saturday, April 14.