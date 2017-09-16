Hakeem can still make Stags grade

Young Mansfield Town striker Zayn Hakeem, 18, could still make the grade at the club, despite joining young keeper Sam Wilson in going out on loan at Corby Town this week.

Hakeem, an Antigua and Barbudian U20 international, made his first team debut at the end of 2015/16 but has not played since.

“He has to go and get some games against men,” said manager Steve Evans.

“The standards at the football club to get in the first team squad are significantly higher now.

“He will come back and if he deserves an opportunity he, like everyone else, will get one.

“If you look at where we’ve recruited our strikers from, would Hakeem play at Oxford, would he play at Plymouth? You know the answer at this minute in time. It doesn’t mean he couldn’t in a year or so.”