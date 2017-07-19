Hamilton stakes his claim with brace for Stags

CJ Hamilton staked his claim for a starting shirt for Mansfield Town last night when he bagged his first goals for the club in a 4-0 friendly win at Stocksbridge PS.

But he admitted competition was going to be fierce to face Crewe in the season’s opener on Saturday, 5th August with so much quality joining the squad this summer.

Hamilton ended the night with two goals and said: “It was good personally for me.

“Obviously getting a good 90 minutes under my belt in pre-season is always good and scoring two goals is a bit of an extra.”

On the goals, he added: “It’s the first time I’ve scored in a while and they were both right foot as well, which I am surprised at!

“The first one, Rosie’s (Danny Rose) gone to go round the keeper, the keeper’s stopped it, I’ve clipped it over him and finished it and the second one, I’ve touched it past the player and put it through the keeper’s legs.”

Hamilton has been impressed by boss Steve Evans’ additions to the squad and the general fitness of the squad.

“There’s some very good technical players in there,” he said.

“The standard this year’s gone up another level, there’s competition in every position so everyone’s got to fight for their place on the team so it’s the standard will keep rising and rising throughout the season.

“All the boys have come back in unbelievable condition and we’ve been getting through the work that the gaffer’s been putting us through and that’s helping us more and more.

“We’re getting stronger, we’re getting fitter and we’re going to be looking good next season.”

Tonight the players who didn’t start last night will line up against Championship side Middlesbrough (7.30) at the One Call Stadium for the latest friendly in a busy week.