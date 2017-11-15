Hamilton starts to hit the heights for Stags

Winger CJ Hamilton is finally starting to live up to his rich promise after a rare run of starts for Mansfield Town.

Hamilton was a periphery figure last season after joining the previous summer under boss Adam Murray.

But current manager Steve Evans believes he can play at a higher level in the future.

“I said to the chairman when I came in that I couldn’t believe this guy was only getting five minutes here and there,” said Evans.

“CJ is a young man who we think highly of. His focus and attention at times mean his concentration levels are not where they should be.

“But he has got frightening, breathtaking speed that would give any defender a problem.

“The nice thing is the work on the training ground with his final ball and picking people out is starting to come.”

Evans continued: “He is capable of playing much, much higher than League Two.

“But he has to earn that right. He has to get his focus right, his attention to detail right, his concentration levels right.

“Sometimes it’s his belief too and not being over-confident which he was a bit earlier in the season, when he thought he was going to play (in every game).

“Any player who thinks that will be out the team whoever they are.”