Hannigan keen to repay Linby faith

New Linby Colliery Welfare manager Richard Hannigan says he wants to repay the faith shown in him by the club.

Hannigan has a long association with Linby, having joined the club 10 years ago, and is eager to deliver success to the Church Lane Ground.

He has moved quickly to assemble his backroom team with Roy Hogwarth confirmed as first team coach and Stewart Bowley as reserves team manager.

Fellow newcomers Dave Jayes has been appointed under-18s manager, assisted by Andrew Hallam, make the short journey over from Eastwood CFC.

Hannigan said: “First of all I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the club for giving me the chance to manage the first team.

“Having joined Linby 10 years ago, as a 17-year-old, I have a good knowledge of the club and all those involved behind the scenes.

“The staff and supporters that turn up week in, week out, are vital to us moving forward and I want to repay the faith shown in me by delivering success.”

And added: “The club is making great strides off the field in terms of developing the ground and expanding the youth section as we look to lay the foundations for progression to Step 6.

“It is vital that we build a club, from top to bottom, capable enough on the field of competing at the top end of the table, as well as bringing in players that buy into what the club is about.”

On the pitch Will Spray, 2016/17 Supporters’ Player of the Year, Sean White, 2016/17 Clubman of the Year, have signed on for the next season, as has Tremere Lindo and Will Horton.

Further key members from last season first and reserve team squads have also committed while Hannigan has also indicated there will be more signings to come.

Linby’s pre-season fixtures begin with a friendly at Rolls Royce’s Hucknall ground against Notts County on July 8th (3pm kick off).

They then face a trip to Ravenshead on July 12th (7pm) before home matches against Newark Flowserve on July 15th (3pm) and South Normanton on July 20th (7pm).

The trip to AFC Dunkirk on July 25th (7.30pm) is followed by a home friendly against a Staveley MW XI on July 29th (3pm).

“The last few weeks have been very busy organising our pre-season schedule, as well as appointing a new team of management staff and securing the signatures of key targets,” said Hannigan.

“Our first friendly match against a strong Notts County team will be a stern test!

“Until then, the hard work continues off the field as we approach the start of pre-season training.”

That starts on Saturday, June 24th (2pm) at Church Lane. Club welcomes new players to join them this pre-season.