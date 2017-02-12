Hartlepool boss unhappy with away attitude after Stags defeat

Hartlepool United boss Dave Jones said his struggling side need to change their attitude away from home after watching them crumble to a 4-0 defeat at Mansfield Town yesterday.

After missing a good early chance, they were rocked by two home goals in seven minutes and finished off by two more inside five second half minutes.

“I have seen two (Hartlepool) teams, one away and one at home,” he said.

“It seems to be the club’s trait and I have got to change that, but it’s going to be hard work.

“After 20 minutes we should have been a goal up, maybe two up, but we can’t be disappointed when their goals go in because they are our own downfalls.

“As soon as we switch off we concede and you can see the disappointment in the players. They have got to change that attitude.

“Good sides dig in, stay compact and build up a way back. We did all right up until they scored.

“We just switch in off in certain areas and you can’t do that. You can’t play well one week and not the next.”

He added: “I feel sorry for some of them. Some of them are young kids and when they are struggling they need the experienced players to stay compact and help them. You can’t just isolate them.

“Technically we are all very good but you have to add in all the other ingredients. They have got to transfer their home form into their away form.

“For 20 minutes I felt comfortable, and Podge (Padraig Amond) was unlucky (not to score).

“Their first goal was from our own mistakes. We need the experienced players to calm the younger ones down. I felt disappointed for the fans. We started so well.”