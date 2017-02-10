Hartlepool United boss Dave Jones expecting tough trip to Mansfield Town

Hartlepool United boss Dave Jones says he is expecting a tough afternoon at high-flying Mansfield Town.

Pools travel to the One Call Stadium to face an on-form Stags side who know victory could catapult them into the League Two play-off places.

Mansfield are currently flying having won six of their last seven matches, while Hartlepool have picked up maximum points in just two of their last 10 matches.

Jones said: “It will be tough. Mansfield are flying on the back of some good results, they are on the edge of the play-offs.

“They will see home advantage as important to them, but we have to go and spoil the party.”

And the former Everton manager was also full of praise for the impressive job done so far by Stags boss Steve Evans.

Retro: Keith Cassells scores debut hat-trick to start Mansfield Town promotion season

Evans urges fans to back latest ticket offer



“Steve has gone in and done what he’s done, I have full respect for anyone who’s done that.

“I don’t have any favourites, dislikes, likes, we are all in the same game, I have nothing but admiration for anyone working as a manager, whatever the club.

“It’s a hard job, you are dealing with a lot of factors.

“When I meet owners and chairman, would I want to be in their shoes? No.

“I only deal with one section of the club which is the football, they have to deal with everything.

“I am just one part of a machine. I spoke to Browny not so long ago at a dinner, he said exactly the same as Steve has that it was a breath of fresh air to go down [to that level] after being in a goldfish bowl.

“They’ve felt good getting away from all that hoo-hah and going down to this level and to reality.”

Keep up to date with the latest Mansfield Town news through our dedicated facebook page