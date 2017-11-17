Here’s how much it will cost you to watch Mansfield v Guiseley

Mnnsfield Town have confirmed the ticket prices Ticket for the club’s Emirates FA Cup second round tie at home to Guiseley next month.

The match against the Vanarama National club will take place on Sunday 3rd December (2pm) after being selected for extended highlights by BBC Sport, to be shown later that day.

Stags welcome back the club’s previous two managers to One Call Stadium, with Guiseley boss Paul Cox and his assistant Adam Murray set to return to Mansfield for the first time since their respective departures.

Supporters can make a saving on ticket prices by purchasing in advance of the fixture, though the Quarry Lane Stand will be closed for the match, unless demand dictates otherwise.

Pre-purchased prices are as follows:

Adults: £12

Concessions (60+, U18s): £6

Matchday prices:

Adults: £15

Concessions (60+, U18s): £8

Ambulant disabled supporters who receive higher rate disability allowance are entitled to a free carer ticket when purchasing a match ticket in the relevant age-related category.

Tickets can be purchased online now via www.stagstickets.co.uk

Season ticket holders have until 5pm on Tuesday 21 November to reserve their existing seat, after which time they will be made available for general purchase.

Supporters purchasing tickets are strongly advised to retain their match tickets for the above fixture; the holders of which – in conjunction with members of the Stags Supporters Association - will be given priority for tickets after season ticket holders should Stags progress into round three and are handed a home tie where demand for tickets is expected to be high.

In the event of a draw, a replay will take place at Netherfield Road, Guiseley, on Tuesday 12 December (7.45pm).